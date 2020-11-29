Thelma Bernice McCarren

100 Years Old

1919~2020

Kalispell, MT - Born Dec. 3, 1919 In Grace ID to Charles and Ethel Freckleton. Raised in Eureka, UT by her loving Aunt Josephine and Uncle Bert Towers. Thelma had lots of funny and adventurous stories about growing up in a mining town.

Thelma married Joseph McCarren on June 20, 1940. Together they build a business and a loving home.

Thelma loved history and with her keen intelligence and sharp memory became quite a history buff. She stayed interested in life and the world around her to her final days.

She loved traveling and was a terrific companion. She was up to any adventure, and her family all enjoyed travels together with her. She was an avid gardener and handyman around the house. Though small, she was mighty in ability. Her yard was admired by many passersby.

Thelma had a special bond with children, not only her own family but the friends of her children also. She welcomed everyone and nurtured all. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and they all have wonderful memories of her love and attention.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her sisters Fern Gunderson, and Louise Van Duesen who she missed very much.

Thelma is survived by her children Paul McCarren, Enola (Lee) Terry, Rory (Julie) McCarren, grandchildren Shannon (Russ) Trutzel, Shawn (Christie) Nelson, Ian McCarren, Regan (Garth) Jensen, Mark (Maribel) Terry and Shanna (Chris) Sabatini. Great grandchildren are Kaitlin, Ryan, Cody, Makayla, Justin, Kiersten, Ashley, Conner, Ian, Blake, Shane and Marissa. She was recently blessed with five new great great grandchildren.

Interment will be at Memorial Estates for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held when the virus pandemic allows.



