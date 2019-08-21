|
|
Thelma Dixon Wendrich
1918 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT
Thelma Dixon Wendrich, 100, of West Valley City, Utah, passed away August 18, 2019 at the Beehive home in West Jordan being well loved by her children and grandchildren.
Survived by her children: Richard Ray (Sharon) Wendrich, Sandra Lee (Dean) Whitworth and Tamara Lynn (Robert) Beauchamp; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and her loving grandson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, 5233 S. 3200 W., Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again prior to services at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019