Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latt
235 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 576-2847
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel
235 E Sego Lily Dr.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Chapel
235 E Sego Lily Dr.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel
235 E Sego Lily Dr.
Sandy, UT
View Map
Thelma G. Farrell


1924 - 2019
Thelma G. Farrell Obituary
Thelma G. Farrell
1924 ~ 2019
Thelma Gwendoline Farrell, died July 10, 2019 at Legacy House, South Jordan, UT. Born May 3, 1924 in Birmingham, England to Walter William Edward Green & Florence Doris Evans. Married Russell Stanley Farrell Dec. 28, 1956.
Survived by brother Malcom Green; children, David Farrell, Lori Coats and Deanne Porter.
Funeral service Sat. July 27, 11 am at Chapel on 235 E Sego Lily Dr., Sandy, UT; Viewing Fri. July 26 from 6-8 pm; or Sat. July 27 from 10-10:45 prior to service. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. For condolences and to view eulogy, visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 25, 2019
