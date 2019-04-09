|
|
Thelma Laree
Mason Pollei
1928 ~ 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Thelma Laree Mason Pollei passed away at home on Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralf: daughters and son, Ann (Sanford), Debra, Janice (John), and Kevin (Stephanie): 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC, Utah, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. To view full obituary, visit www.wasatchlawnmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019