Thelma Osborne Rigby passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 90.
Thelma was born on Dec. 22, 1928, in Spring City, UT to Pratt and Vurleen Osborne and was the 5th of 6 children. Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Therald S. Rigby, in the Manti Temple on June 27, 1947. They were able to celebrate 72 wonderful years of love and companionship.
Thelma loved her family, church, and Spring City. She worked in the family owned Osborne Merc when she was young. She was a cheerleader at North Sanpete High School where she met the love of her life. They moved to Hiawatha, then Nephi, then in 1952 bought their brand new home in Salt Lake City, UT. They had two awesome, handsome, and incredibly talented sons. She worked at Auerbach's Shoes, then Continental Bank as a teller (which she loved). She also did volunteer work at the Guadalupe Center and read newspapers for the blind. She absolutely loved going to her hairdresser, Tami, once a week for 40 years.
The family enjoyed boating, waterskiing (which she did!), camping, playing cards, and trips to Grandma's House in Spring City.
They were active members of the LDS Church (special thanks for all the sacraments brought to the house).
Thelma was preceded in death by her son Jerry Allen Rigby. Survived by her husband, Therald; son Dave; Grandchildren Jason, Stacey, Wesley, and April; and great-grandchildren Troy, Cameron, Trent, & Celestia.
Special thanks to Cathy and Leslie, and caregivers Meggan, Dim, and Mele for all they did.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, with a viewing to be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will take place at Spring City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019