|
|
Theodore Royal Mott
2/15/19 - 8/21/19
Sweet Little Theo, you gave it your all. A strong heart warrior, you fought until the very end with a big smile. Even though you are not with us in person, we know your spirit of love and kindness will always surround us.
We will miss the joy you brought into our family, we understand that Heavenly Father needed you as well. We will be together again someday. We love you baby Theo!
Love Papa, Mama, and Porter.
Sunday August 25, Viewing Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) 6-9 pm
Monday August 26, Graveside Service Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) 10-11 am
Monday August 26, Celebration of Life 5-8 pm 5004 South Marilyn Drive, Holladay Utah 84117
Please visit larkinmortuary.com for extended obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019