|
|
Dr. Theodore "Ted" Robert Williams
In Loving Memory
Taylorsville, UT-Ted left this earth, on June 10, 2019. We are all comforted to know he is with Jesus his Lord and Savior. He is celebrating with his first wife Joanne, parents Hovey E. Williams and Floride Alexander, sister Janet Bell, his twin brother Fred, friends and many other family members who have gone before him. He left behind many who loved him, especially his second love in his life Pam. Ted served his fellow men as a Marine, Teacher, Pastor and Educational Administrator. He was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and husband of Pamela Williams. Ted fought a hard battle with sepsis, but now sits with Jesus. He is survived by his loving sons Ted Williams Jr. (wife Tina), Jonathan Williams, Allan David (wife Diana), Robert David (wife Becky) and Thomas David (wife Heather). He also left behind his grandchildren who he loved so much, Brittany, Ted III, Makenzie, Mikaela, Jayden, Allison, Rebecca, Kaylee, Lydia and Gavin. He is also survived by his brother Hovey E. Williams Jr. (wife Linda), sister Dolores Oneill (husband Joseph) brother-in-law Bob Bell (wife Charlene). He will be truly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held on June 29, 2019 at Sonrise Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Located at 3550 South 4400 West, West Valley City, Utah. More details of Teds experience and adventures can be viewed on the Memorial Mortuary website at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019