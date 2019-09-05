|
Theola "Toni" Mallett
August 28, 1945 ~ August 30, 2019
Theola "Toni" Mallett, 74, passed away August 30, 2019. She was born August 28, 1945 to Oral Brough and Thelma Mobley in Tremonton, Utah. Toni graduated from Port Hueneme High School, California. She married Jerry D. Collins in Oxnard, California.
After struggling for several years with health problems, she passed away peacefully with her children by her side. She worked her entire life making sure that her children had a better life than she had growing up. She was very successful. She worked for the Utah State Tax Commission until retirement. She raised her children in Layton, Utah and upon retirement, spent time traveling with her husband, "Buddy". Her friends knew her as "Toni". She became Toni because of her feisty attitude. They named her Toni after "Tony the Tiger." She was a loving and colorful person with a contagious laugh. She was known to her step-children as "Other Mother". She loved her dogs; Zipper, Snoopy, Nicky, Candy and especially Samantha. She loved camping, fishing, and hunting in the mountains of Utah. She loved crossword puzzles and arts and crafts. She loved being surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed.
Theola "Toni" Mallett is survived by daughters: Shavone Bindl (Hallie) and Katheryn Lynn Olsen (Devin); son William T. (Tom) Allen Jr; stepchildren Cheryl Milgrom and Tiffany Daines; sister Persella (Kitty) Bondurant; brothers Marvin Brough and Clyde Brough; eight grandchildren: Shanna Stott, Sheena Collins, Aeryk Patrick, Swade Bindl, Sawyer Bindl, Roman Wilson, Tyrell Wilson and Daylin Olsen; four great-grandchildren: Skyler Marie Collins, Gavin Glen Collins, Ashayla Ruelle Heiny and Fox Ashur Tippetts.
Toni is preceded in death by husbands: Buddy Mallett, Lawrence R. Crosland and William T. Allen Jr; mother, Thelma Mobley; father, Oral Brough; stepson, Leonard Milgrom; brother, Sidney Brough; and sisters-in-law, Naomi Brough and Irene Tomshack.
There will be a viewing Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family will visit with friends from 10:00 - 10:45 am prior to the funeral service.
Interment: Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019