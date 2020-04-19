|
|
Theresa Nellie Baily Olds
1956-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Theresa Nellie Baily Olds, age 63, passed away of heart failure on April 17, 2020.
Theresa was born in Salt Lake City in 1956 to Benjamin Baily and Audrey Leahy. She married Kelly Olds in 1978 and raised four children with love.
She lived life as a banquet of experiences, and determined to sample as many interesting things as she could. She was always interested in new adventures and activities. She performed in musical theatre, played the clarinet, sewed wedding dresses, painted, and rode the elephant.
Theresa was a world traveler and lived in Houston Texas, Salou Spain, Aberdeen Scotland, Casper Wyoming, Lafayette Louisiana, Evanston Wyoming, and Denver Colorado. She served a senior mission to Charlottesville Virginia, and finally moved back to the neighborhood where she grew up in Salt Lake City. She made lifelong friends everywhere she went.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Kelly, her brothers Ben and Mike and children Drew, Cynthia Farrer and Kelsey Cowden, and her eleven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ben.
A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 21 (only ten people at a time will be allowed in). Graveside service at eleven will be streamed via the Wasatch Lawn Facebook page. Those who are unable to attend live will be able to access a recording of the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020