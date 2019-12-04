Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Theron Dee Gregg


1942 - 2019
Theron Dee Gregg Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
Theron Dee Gregg, age 77, of Salt Lake City died at home on November 28, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1942 to Theron Nelson Gregg and Margaret Rufi Gregg. He graduated from South High School and attended the University of Utah. He was a member of the United States Army. He married Sandra Heath then divorced. He then married Nina Blackley McEwan. He worked at Dewey's Bail Bonds for many years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed deer and duck hunting. Theron had many friends and was always the life of the party. Everyone will miss his hearty laugh and quick wit.
He is survived by sons Joseph (Brooke) Gregg and Kent McEwan, daughter Christine Gregg, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 nephews, a niece and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon Christensen, his wife Nina, sons Greg and Perry McEwan, and daughter, Sherri Defa.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. For full obituary please go to odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
