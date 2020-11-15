Thomas Albert Bailey
1940~2020
Herriman, UT-Thomas Albert Bailey passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at the age of 80 in Murray, Utah due to complications from having a stroke. Tom was born to Albert Clarence and Hjordis Louise Torgersen Bailey in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 3, 1940. Tom was the eighth of nine children. Tom joined the Navy for 3 years and was honorably discharged at the rank of 2nd class. He returned to Utah and reconnected with his sweetheart Afton LeJoyce Mitchell. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on February 15, 1962. They raised their family of four children in Draper. After many years as empty nesters, they moved to Herriman, Utah in 2005. Tom's life was one filled with great love and devotion to his beautiful wife LeJoyce. He also spent countless hours with his family, had a love for hard work, and had a great devotion to our Savior Jesus Christ. Those who knew Tom, knew of his selflessness, humility, and love to serve his fellow man. We will miss him dearly, but we know that we will be reunited with him once more because families are forever through the Plan of Salvation!
He is survived by his wife, LeJoyce, brother Keith Bailey, and sisters Darlene Monson and Carol (John) Hansen. He leaves four children: Michael (Michelle) Bailey, Tauna (Matt) Kesler, Erick (Anita) Bailey, and Benette (Rob) Galloway; and a beautiful legacy of 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and lots more to come. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Betty, Bert, Harry, LaMar, and Ron.
Tom will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2pm. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. For the complete obituary visit www.memorialutah.com