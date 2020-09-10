1/1
Thomas Aloysius Schott
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1945 ~ 2020
Thomas Aloysius Schott, age 75 years, passed away September 7, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born August 22, 1945 in San Francisco, California to Clarence Schott and Altha Leona Johnson. He will be missed by all who knew him. In Thomas' honor a viewing will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. Graveside services will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary and to share memories with the family visit www.valleyviewfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved