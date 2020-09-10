1945 ~ 2020
Thomas Aloysius Schott, age 75 years, passed away September 7, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born August 22, 1945 in San Francisco, California to Clarence Schott and Altha Leona Johnson. He will be missed by all who knew him. In Thomas' honor a viewing will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. Graveside services will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 3:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary and to share memories with the family visit www.valleyviewfh.com