Thomas Arden Barnson
1940 - 2020
1940 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Thomas Arden Barnson passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Alzheimer's. He fought a valiant battle surviving several years longer than doctors predicted.
Survived by his wife, Faye Barnson, children Jodi (Alec) Wilkins, Scott (Feli) Barnson; stepchildren Nina Newman-Harris; Chris Lafreniere; sister Barbara (Dave) Kragthorpe. He has 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Shelli Barnson, and infant sister Elsie Lorraine.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC. The family will greet friends Friday, September 4th, from 6 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks please.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Tom's name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation because breathing is essential. Full obituary can be found at wasatchlawnmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
