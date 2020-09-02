1940 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Thomas Arden Barnson passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Alzheimer's. He fought a valiant battle surviving several years longer than doctors predicted.
Survived by his wife, Faye Barnson, children Jodi (Alec) Wilkins, Scott (Feli) Barnson; stepchildren Nina Newman-Harris; Chris Lafreniere; sister Barbara (Dave) Kragthorpe. He has 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Shelli Barnson, and infant sister Elsie Lorraine.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC. The family will greet friends Friday, September 4th, from 6 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks please.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Tom's name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation because breathing is essential. Full obituary can be found at wasatchlawnmortuary.com