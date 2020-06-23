Thomas Arthur Witt
1941~2020
On June 20, 2020, Thomas Arthur Witt returned into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and his wife Sylvia.
Tom married Sylvia L. Thatcher on March 28, 1964. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Together Tom and Sylvia raised four children. Tom had a 25-year career with the LDS church.
Tom is survived by his children: Thomas A. Witt II (LuAnn), Shawna Witt Pendleton, Rebecca Startup (George), and Alisa Woicicki (Shawn), ten grandchildren, and one sister: JoAnn Freeman. Proceeded in death by his wife, five brothers, and two sisters.
Due to Covid-19, a small, socially distanced viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary from 6-8 pm. He will be honorably interred in a private service with his family at the Kaysville City Cemetery.
For full obituary please go to www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.