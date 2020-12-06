I only met Tom a few times as he and my wife were

Tuesday docents together. Nevertheless, the first minute one shakes hands with Tom, it is as though you were lifetime friends. Humorous, smart, generous, and he always made me feel as though I was the most important person in the room. I hope that the emptiness his closest friends, relatives, family, and fellow museum volunteers must feel, will be eclipsed by many positive memories and cheerful experiences of his significant contributions to Tucson’s culture.

Ron Kovatch

Friend