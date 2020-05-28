|
|
Thomas Clair Upton
1963 ~ 2020
Thomas Clair Upton died on May 23, 2020 in his Bountiful, Utah home. Tom was born January 13, 1963 in Portsmouth Virginia Naval Hospital. Before the age of 9 he had lived in 2 countries, 3 states and 5 different houses. He loved mechanical things and built many Lego cars and airplanes before rebuilding an actual Dodge station wagon in high school. He graduated from Bountiful High School in the top two percent of his class. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seoul, South Korea, and then obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Utah. Tom worked for the State of Utah for 30 years. During his tenure, he implemented many programs that saved much labor, and earned the respect of his peers. Early in his career, he earned his CPA accreditation. He spent many years at the State Board of Education and enjoyed being able to help children have the resources they needed to succeed. He became so efficient and knowledgeable that when he left to join the Department of Natural Resources, they had to hire two employees to do the job he had done. He is eternally grateful to Sue Isom for her help. Tom met his soulmate, Leticia Karrington, at a speed dating event and they married for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on April 13, 2007. In 2013, they became the parents of twins, Luke and Remington. He dedicated his life to his boys, and spent time teaching them about cars, computers, and woodworking. He loved woodworking and built many beautiful pieces of furniture, clocks and kaleidoscopes. Family members treasure the furniture he made for them. Tom unexpectedly developed lung cancer from radon poisoning at age 54. Dr. Anna Chalmers and the fine staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital provided him with three more years of life to spend with his family. Tom is survived by his wife Leticia and their sons, Luke and Remington; his father, Clair Upton; siblings Teresa Upton and Randy (Meg) Upton; uncles Glen (Dorothy) Upton, Steven (Nevra) Shapiro and Harry (Sue) Shapiro; and his nieces and nephews Dax (Lynzzi) Upton, Destyni Upton, Summer King and her daughters Marlee and Maya, and Jarrett Upton. Tom's graveside service will be live streamed on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page on Friday, May 29th at 1:30 pm. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2020