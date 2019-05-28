Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
River 5th Ward
6785 South 1380 West
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
River 5th Ward
6785 South 1380 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sevy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dean Sevy


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Dean Sevy Obituary
Thomas Dean Sevy
1941 ~ 2019
Thomas Dean Sevy, 77, passed away May 19, 2019 at Assisted Living of Draper, due to complications from Alzheimer's.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 30th, 6-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again Friday, May 31st from 10-10:45 a.m. at the River 5th Ward, 6785 South 1380 West, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery.
For full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now