1932 ~ 2020
On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Thomas Donald Noonan, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 88 in Heber City, Utah.
Tom was born on September 26, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Donald and Ann Noonan. Soon after, the family left Chicago and moved to Casper, Wyoming where Tom spent his childhood. While attending high school, he worked as a photographer for the local newspaper. After high school, Tom was accepted to St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa. There he met and fell in love with his future wife Phyllis Collins, who was always at his side. After graduating from St. Ambrose, Tom attended St. Louis University School of Medicine and obtained his medical doctorate. Following graduation, Tom and Phyl returned to Casper and celebrated their marriage on May 26, 1956. After medical school, Tom accepted a residency position at the University of Utah and the couple moved to Salt Lake City. There they lived and raised their family which grew to four children, several dogs and countless friends.
Tom and Phyl were lifelong partners. They enjoyed traveling and frequently explored the world. Tom also enjoyed skiing at Park City Mountain Resort with his family and he served on the PCMR Medical Patrol for over 25 years. He was active in many medical organizations. Tom Noonan was a loving husband, devoted father and adoring grandparent. He was committed to his family and led them with a sweet, quiet strength.
Tom is survived by his wife, Phyl, and their children: Kathy, Mary, Mo, and Don.
Funeral services will be held on March 13th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church on White Pine Canyon in Park City and followed with a luncheon reception, all are welcome. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020