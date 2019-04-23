Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Thomas Dunstone


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Dunstone Obituary
Thomas Dunstone
1945 ~ 2019
On April 15th the World's Greatest Dad, Brother, and Grandpa passed away at home.
He leaves behind his sons, Shane Bagley & Kelly Bagley; grandsons, Austin, Colton & Clayton; sisters, Darlene Eastman & Marilyn (Frank) Rushton; brother, John Dunstone.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family, and was a Lifetime Social member of the VFW.
He is preceded in death by his long time partner, Sandra Simmons; and parents, Jack & Javona Dunstone.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019
