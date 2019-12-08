|
|
Thomas Edward Aliprandi
Sept 14, 1963 ~ Nov 18, 2019
Thomas Edward Aliprandi passed away quietly November 18, 2019 in SLC, Utah surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Tom was born on September 14, 1963 in Manchester, CT to James E Hayes and Marie Sullivan Hayes. Tom grew up in East Windsor and attended East Windsor High School as well as Suffield Academy, in Suffield, CT. He cherished his time at Suffield Academy and fostered relationships there that lasted a lifetime. Tom excelled at sports, but baseball was his greatest love. In the winter months he would practice his swing in the garage over and over again. We think he still holds the record for the most times at bat with no strike outs. When he was playing shortstop he was at home. He was scouted by the Yankees- his favorite team, two other major league teams, and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates Association. In line with his love for health and fitness, Tom then went to Chiropractic school in Atlanta.
On August 9, 1991, at the age 28, he married Margie Christiansen Hunsaker in Salt Lake City. He Instantly became stepfather to three spirited children Shaun, Nicole, and Todd Hunsaker (8, 7 and 5 years of age). A year later, Ashley Marie Aliprandi was born and became the light of his life.
During those crazy years Tom was a hands on, dedicated and loving father. He was the perfect host at their many parties and people raved about his famous ribs.
From 1992-2000 Tom was CEO and president of PrimeHoldings an early high-tech incubator.
Tom had a winning personality!! Everyone loved Tom. He was charming, quick-witted and funny. He worked hard at everything he did. He was disciplined and organized.
Perhaps the most endearing thing about Tom is that he was a practical joker to the nth degree. He had a gift for making people laugh and keeping things light and fun!
We will miss him dearly.
Tom was a loving and dedicated son to his mother Marie and his adopted father Donald Aliprandi who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by 4 children: Ashley Aliprandi, Shaun, Nicole and Todd Hunsaker, and 5 Grandchildren; a brother James Hayes and his wife Marlene of Tolland CT, a sister Kathy Kwasniewski, and her husband Ron of Southington CT.
Celebration of life ceremony for Tom Aliprandi will be held in SLC on December 22 at 2 PM at
Noah's Event Venue
322 W. 11000 S.
South Jordan UT 84095
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019