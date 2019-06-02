Home

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jordan Oaks 5th Ward Chapel
9353 So. Vistawest Drive
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jordan Oaks 5th Ward Chapel
9353 So. Vistawest Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks 5th Ward Chapel
9353 So. Vistawest Drive
View Map
Thomas Eugene Kerr Obituary
Thomas Eugene Kerr
1934 ~ 2019
Our father, Tom Kerr, got his wish to be reunited with his eternal sweetheart, Lois. We imagine them together holding hands again. Since Lois died on Christmas Day 2018, Tom has been missing her greatly. Thankfully, their time apart was short. Tom was born on March 14, 1934 to Charles Eugene (Gene) Kerr and Florence (Flossie) Clark. He grew up in Challis, Idaho with his sister, May. Tom joined the Navy right after high school graduation.
The Navy became a 20-year career with Tom retiring as a Senior Chief
Petty Officer. Tom served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Tom met Lois Horton when he returned home on leave. Their courtship lasted all of two weeks when they decided to marry. This began sixty-two years of marriage. When Tom retired, he returned to Idaho to get his degree in Education. Tom and Lois moved to Salt Lake City where he began
teaching school. Many of his students have shared their appreciation for the impact he had on their lives. Lois and Tom were the proud parents of five children, twenty grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren. Tom was a quiet patriarch who made sure none of his children went without physical or spiritual help. He was loved for his sense of humor, his quiet acts of service and his devotion to our Mother and our family.
Tom is survived by his sister, May Kerr Quigley (Roy) and his children: Michael Kerr (Carmen), Dana Kerr Slabaugh, Karen Kerr Morris (Mark), Kimberly Kerr Bissegger (Dave), and Katie Kerr Groves (Tyler).
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Jordan Oaks 5th Ward Chapel, 9353 So. Vistawest Drive. Viewings will be held Tuesday, June 4, 6-8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday 10-10:45 a.m. also at the church. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
