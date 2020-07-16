1/1
Thomas Frederick Griffiths
1928 - 2020
Fred Griffiths
1928 ~ 2020
Thomas Frederick Griffiths was born April 18, 1928 in Treasureton, Idaho to Frederick Griffiths and Alice Albertie Griffeth. He passed away July 12, 2020.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Masks must be worn at the viewing. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South. If you plan to attend, please bring a chair.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
JUL
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
