Fred Griffiths

1928 ~ 2020

Thomas Frederick Griffiths was born April 18, 1928 in Treasureton, Idaho to Frederick Griffiths and Alice Albertie Griffeth. He passed away July 12, 2020.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Masks must be worn at the viewing. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South. If you plan to attend, please bring a chair.



