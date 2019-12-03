|
Thomas George Mitchell
1943 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, Thomas George Mitchell, passed away November 27, 2019 due to cardio respiratory failure. Tom was born October 28, 1943 to George & Selma Mitchell in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the 2nd of 4 children. He attended Onequa Elementary, Jackson Jr. High, and graduated from West High School Class of 62. He married his high school sweetheart, Rae Kellogg in 1963. They have been inseparable from that day forward. Together they raised 2 children and enjoyed 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife Rae, sister Cicely (Merill), son Tom (Chris) and daughter Lisa (Brad). Preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy, and sister Cindy.
Services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive, Friday December 6th at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call Thursday December 5th 6-8:00 p.m. and Friday 1 hour prior to services. To view complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com
