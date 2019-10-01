Home

Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Stake Center.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
East Millcreek Stake Center
3103 E. Craig Dr. (3640 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Thomas Gerald Pike


1937 - 2019
Thomas Gerald Pike Obituary
Thomas Gerald Pike
1937 - 2019
Thomas Gerald Pike, our cherished dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, and friend, left this world September 28 to join his wife in heaven's choir.
Tom was born to Malcolm England Pike and Geneve Davis Pike on April 19, 1937, as the second of five children. He graduated from East High School in Salt Lake and received his bachelor's in finance from the University of Utah. He married Ellan Jeanne Adams on June 17, 1963 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised 6 wonderful children.
Tom worked at Zions Utah Bancorporation and Intermountain Health Care and, in later years, as a piano tuner and voice teacher. Tom also dedicated much of his time to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His service in the Church spanned many capacities, including full-time missionary (British Isles), bishop, member of the Young Adult general board, and numerous choir and music callings.
The greatest joys of Tom's life were family, friends, and music. His children and grandchildren adored him for his cheerful devotion and gentle example. From his college days on, Tom enjoyed incredible friendship and support from his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers. Tom loved people, especially the youth, and made friends in every situation. Many of those friends benefited from Tom's voice. In fact, Tom sang in at least 5,000 funerals and at thousands of other events, often with his darling Ellan Jeanne. Tom's musical talents and buoyant love blessed all who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers-Malcolm Davis (1966), John David (1964), and Douglas Edward (2015)-and his wife, Ellan Jeanne (2004). He is survived by his six children-Jon (Kristy), Rick (Suzanne), Steve (Carrie), Dave, Liz Murdock (Rick), and Emily Parry (Ken)-and his sister, Kathleen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. in the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 E. Craig Dr. (3640 S.), Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City, UT and on Friday from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
