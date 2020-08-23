Thomas H. Riley, Jr.

1938 - 2020

Centerville, Utah-

A true Southern Gentleman and our hero, Thomas (Tom) Riley, passed away August 17, 2020, at the U of U Hospital, SLC, UT, following surgery. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Tom was born March 11, 1938, in Pushmataha, AL, to Berta Mae Williams and Thomas H Riley SR. He was raised by his much-loved grandparents, Ida Lamar Cook (Mema) and John Williams (Pepa). His grandparents provided the foundation that he grew from.

He had fond memories of running the family farm (Home Place) and driving a tractor at the young age of 12 years old to help his grandparents. Tom absolutely loved his childhood growing up in Alabama and could not imagine a better childhood than the one he had.

After graduating from Choctaw County High School, Butler, Alabama, in 1956, he enlisted in the Air Force. He lived in Spokane, WA; Anchorage, AK; Opalika, AL (received Undergraduate Degree from Auburn University); Bryan, TX (received his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas A & M.)

He married Lura Robinson September 6, 1958. They had four children together; later divorced.

Tom moved with his family to Eglin AFB, Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He left his military career when he retired from Kirtland AFB (Albuquerque, NM) in 1978. Tom ended his military career with the Air Force after serving his Country for twenty-two years. He retired with the rank of Captain.

In January 1979, Tom moved with his family to Utah when he had accepted a job with Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a Senior Account Executive. Due to extending medical surgeries he ended his career at Westinghouse after having worked there for twenty years.

Tom married the love of his life, Sherrie Kearney Riley, July 3, 1985, and they shared thirty-five wonderful years together.

While jogging December 1991, Tom was hit and knocked down in the snow by our local garbage truck. The truck ran over his right knee and ankle with two sets of dual wheels passing directly over his leg. His ankle was protected by his boots, his knee was not. From 1991 to 1999, he endured thirteen surgeries attempting to save his leg. Eventually, Tom made the elective decision to amputate his right leg above the knee (AKA) hoping his quality of life would improve. This decision affected the rest of his life and proved to everyone his strength.

Even though Tom worked extremely hard in his professional life and accomplished so much, it was not his career that he was the proudest of, it was his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sherrie. Children: Debra Riley Sonntag; Ron (Carol) Riley; Sandra Riley (Mark); Kent (Channa) Riley. Stepchildren: Mark Kearney (Amy); Todd (Idania) Kearney; Tyson Kearney; Natalee (Jeff) Butler. Sisters: Jean (James) Newman; Sherry (Mike) Chappell. Brother: Ken (Peg) Robinson. Sisters-in-law: Sue (Carl) Becker; Rachel VanderToolen; Cherle Ewell; Joan Robinson. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren along with many friends and relatives.

Tom was preceded in death by: Gary Sonntag (grandson); Richard Robinson (brother); Gayle, George, and Joshua Mecham (sister and brother-in-law, nephew); Landon David Stewart (grand-nephew).

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 No. Main, Bountiful, UT. Interment at Bountiful Memorial Park, Bountiful, UT, which will include full Military Honors.

A viewing will be held Monday, August 24th at the mortuary from 6-8 PM. Services on Tuesday the 25th, 11:00 AM, preceded by a viewing from 9:45-10:45.

In consideration of the present COVID restrictions, please wear a face covering.



