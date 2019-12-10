|
|
Thomas Hugh Allen
April 2, 1949 ~ Dec 7, 2019
Thomas Hugh Allen passed away on December 7, 2019 in South Ogden, Utah.
He was born April 2, 1949 in Elsinore, Utah to Millard Hugh and Mona Lou Allen. He married Linda S. Chapman on June 11, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple. Tom enjoyed working in the newspaper industry for many years.
Survived by his children: Dan and Bobbie Allen (Hooper, Utah), Nate and Cindy Allen (Kingman, Arizona), Becky Allen (Salt Lake City, Utah); Grandchildren: Courtney, Emalie, and Megan Allen, Zachary, Drayden and Benjamin Allen, Kristen, Savannah and Erin Desmarais, and Bella Allen.
Funeral Services will be held at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will take place Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019