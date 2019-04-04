|
|
Thomas Jaramillo
1961 ~ 2019
Thomas Max Jaramillo, 58, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah on March 8, 1961 to Isais Max Jaramillo and Claudia Marie Jansen.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary - Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South in Riverton beginning at 11AM. A viewing will be held at the same location prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. For a full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019