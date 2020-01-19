|
1936 ~ 2020
Thomas Kealamakia of Farmington passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on the Big Island of Hawaii on April 30, 1936 to Anum and Annie Kealamakia. He was the 8th of 9 children, and was raised at the family beach house in Honaunau. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1957, and three years later served as a missionary in the Southern Far East (Hong Kong) Mission. After his mission he attended the Church College of Hawaii, where he learned the trade of welding. He spent the majority of his career working for General Electric in Utah. While attending an LDS young adult function Tom met Dalene Buchanan from Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 12, 1967. Dalene's Father introduced him to golf, which became a lifelong passion, in which he excelled. We will miss his warm heart and his capacity to show his love. "E Hoomau Maua Kealoha". Tom is survived by his wife Dalene, his daughter Melanie Whitehead, his son Tom (Heather), 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and his brother Dean.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Farmington City Cemetery, 500 south 200 east, Farmington, at 3:00 PM. Viewing will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 north Main Street, Farmington. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020