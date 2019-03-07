|
|
Our dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, Thomas Kelly Moore died peacefully in his home on February 19, 2019, among his loving family.
Kelly was born in 1942 to John Ryan Moore, Sr. and Margaret Walsh Moore and grew up in the Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City. In his senior year at Judge Memorial High School, Kelly decided to go out for the football team, only to become an All-State player who led the Bulldogs to capture the Class B State Champion title in 1959. Such endeavors would become typical Kelly - what he did, he always did very well. He transitioned his career from hopeful academic to a successful software engineer in the defense industry. The researcher in him was always present and his knowledge seemed vast, seen in the way he would dismiss his talent at gardening, yet he kept meticulous notes of each planting season. Kelly enjoyed an active lifestyle, reading about fact and fiction, and entertaining others with good food and drink. His home was always open to family and friends.
Kelly married Claudia Murano in 1965, and the two had an enduring love and friendship until her death last December. Kelly spent all his free time with his wife and two daughters, Hilary and Jill. He adored his girls, and growing up he honed their skills in softball, tennis, skiing, and self-determination. Later, he would put this energy toward the four Newfoundland dogs he raised over the past twenty five years.
Kelly is survived by his daughters Hilary and Jill, son-in-laws Chad Jensen and Oren Gottfried, sisters Nancy Barber and Judy (Mike) McGuire, and his three beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Jack and Caitlin. He loved and respected his nieces and nephews. Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, wife,brother Ryan, and his four Newfies: Folly, Prudence, Penrod and Sam.
Kelly lived his life, did his work, then took his hat. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Newfoundland Club of America.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019