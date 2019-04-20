|
Thomas Lee Wharton
1953 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Thomas Lee Wharton, Jr., was a beloved father, dear brother, and loyal friend. He passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City, UT, after a brave and difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom was born in Anchorage, AK, on November 27, 1953, to Thomas Lee Wharton, Sr., and Patty Lue (Walters). He survived the 1964 Alaska earthquake before moving to Seattle, WA, and then to Salt Lake City, UT, with his family. He was a life-long sports fan and, as a child, he loved skiing, fishing, and baseball. Tom was an avid golfer and had the pleasure of playing on beautiful courses throughout the United States and Mexico. As a young adult, he worked on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. Later, Tom had a 30-year career as a real estate broker based in the Salt Lake Area. In 1983, he married Cindy Aldous. Together, they raised their son, Christopher, to whom Tom was a proud and dedicated father. Tom was an accomplished reader who also loved music and film. He was an expert conversationalist who loved meeting and befriending new people wherever he was.
He is survived by his son T. Christopher Wharton (Chris Jensen), his sister Sandra Elliott (David), his brother David Wharton, his nieces Peri Brown (Tim) and Loren Elliott (Kit Stiefel), his ex-wife and lifelong friend Cindy Aldous Nelsen (Rick), and many cherished friends and colleagues. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on April 27, 2019 at City View Memoriam, 1001 East 11th Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 from 4-6:00 p.m. www.CityViewMemoriam.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019