Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Thomas White
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lynn White


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lynn White Obituary
Thomas Lynn White
1922 ~ 2020
Thomas Lynn White, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on his 98th birthday, April 9, 2020. Tom was born on April 9, 1922 in Cleveland, Utah to George Perry White and Elizabeth Richards; he was the 8th of 11 children. He was a graduate of North Emery High School and he married his high school sweetheart, Jessie Arnold, in the Manti LDS Temple on June 1, 1942. They were married for 51 years until Jessie passed away March 7, 1994.
Tom served in the army during World War II; he served in the South Pacific from 1943-1945. After the war, Tom began his career as a meat cutter working first for ZCMI and then 32 years at Safeway. Tom and Jessie were longtime residents of Midvale, Utah, where they raised four sons, each of whom graduated from college.
Tom and Jessie served an LDS mission together at the Hawaii LDS Temple Visitors Center from 1985-1986. Tom held numerous LDS church callings, but his greatest joy in life was his family and being a grandfather. After Jessie passed away, Tom married Shirley Olsen and they were married for 23 years until her passing on March 3, 2018.
Tom is survived by his children: T. Glyn White (Carol); Dennis R. White (Cheri); Ross A. White; and Craig L. White (Cherri); six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and his last living brother, Ray White.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy Assisted Living Center, in South Jordan, and his caregivers from Canyon Home Care and Hospice for their dedicated service and the kindness given to Tom during the last few years of his life.
Internment is at the Midvale City Cemetery where private graveside services will be held. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -