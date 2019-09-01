|
|
Thomas M. Gregory
1927-2019
Thomas Marion Gregory, 92, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on August 29th. Thomas was born on June 28,1927 to Estella Shaffer and William Arch Gregory. Tom served in the US Navy during WWII. He married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Carter, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1947. He was the quarterback and she was the head cheerleader. Together they raised 7 children. They started dancing together when they were young and kept on dancing through the years, most recently at the Senior Center where they have made many lasting friendships. Tom instilled a love and respect for nature in his children. He loved taking them hiking through our National Parks, backpacking and fishing in the Wind Rivers and cross-country skiing through Yellowstone but over the years, his true passion became running. He ran over 100 marathons, half-marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks all around the world. When he turned 85 he set a goal to do the Grand Slam and ran 5 Utah Marathons in one year! His professional and running accomplishments are truly inspirational but his most memorable accomplishments are as a husband and father. He found joy in serving others and was always doing a kind deed for someone. He is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Colleen Carter Gregory and his children Tom (Luanne), Scott (Karen), Jon (Joan), Bob (Sue), Marianne (Jeff) Richardson, and Becky (John) Suchy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Ron.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday September 5th at 12:00 PM in the East Millcreek 9th Ward Building located at 3750 South Hillside Lane (2400 East). Friends and family may visit on Wednesday evening, September 4th from 6-8 PM at that same location and on Thursday morning from 10:30 -11:30 prior to the Funeral Services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019