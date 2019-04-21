Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Mitchell Obituary
Thomas Don Mitchell
January 1, 1960 - April 14, 2019
Thomas Don Mitchell passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2019 at the IMC Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Barbara and Don Mitchell on January 11, 1960 in Pocatello, Idaho. Thomas attended Pocatello High School.
Thomas loved all things sports, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and hiking in the mountains.
He is survived by his mother Barbara and stepfather Don Warner; his daughter Shelbee Mitchell; three grandsons, Eithan, Liam and Rohan Walls, various nieces and nephews, and stepbrother Gary Warner. He is preceded in death by his father Don Mitchell, and his sisters, Jaclyn Mitchell Kuhn and Nicole Johnson.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, in Salt Lake City with interment to follow at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 College Street. Memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
