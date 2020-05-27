|
|
Thomas Patrick Ryan was born on July 5, 1954 in suburban Michigan to Pin and Lois Ryan. He grew up in an idyllic, all-American household with his parents and two brothers, Mike and Dan. After a brief time at college, he left to hitch-hike around the US, Mexico, and Central America for two years-learning Spanish, carpentry, and self-sufficiency in the face of the unknown. Afterward, he returned to the University of Michigan to finish his degree where he met his future wife, Carmen Haydee Mas. They followed their love of the outdoors to Salt Lake City, Utah. While in Salt Lake, Tom founded a construction business, completed another degree, had two children, and began his second career as a hydrologist with the federal government.
Tom faced a number of challenges in his life: divorce, cancer, and chronic pain due to neuropathy (which lasted for the last decade of his life). In spite of these challenges, he never stopped adventuring and never let go of his independent, rebellious approach to life.
Tom was a dedicated father, a world traveler, a poet, a philosopher, a carpenter, an engineer, an outdoorsman, and a Bob Dylan enthusiast. He died in late April 2020 in the mountains just outside of Salt Lake City. His spirit lives on in his two kids, Austin and Diandra Ryan-Mas.
A memorial service is currently pending due to COVID-19. Please reach out to: [email protected] if you would like to be notified once it is scheduled.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 27, 2020