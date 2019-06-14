Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Holladay Cemetery
4900 S Memory Lane
Holladay, UT
View Map
Thomas Paulsen


Thomas Paulsen Obituary
Thomas Arne Paulsen
1940~2019
Holladay, UT-Our beloved husband, father, and grandpa, Thomas Arne Paulsen, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born September 11, 1940 in Salt Lake City to Paul Herman Paulsen and Martha Blattmann Paulsen.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 15 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive in Holladay. Followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane in Holladay. We love and are grateful for the legacy of commitment, forgiveness, faith and love that he has left behind.
For a complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/thomas-arne-paulsen/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 14, 2019
