Nov 6, 1953 ~ Dec 10, 2019
On Dec 10, 2019 Thomas R Platt started a new journey with a bright smile on his face. Tom was born Nov 6, 1953 to Russell F & Bernice Cash Platt in SLC, UT. He was welcomed by 3 sisters and 2 brothers and later 1 more brother joined the family. Tom served the Lord as a missionary in Australia from 1973-75. Upon his return he married Launa Barr in 1976. They were blessed with 5 daughters. Tom greatly enjoyed refereeing basketball for Jr Jazz and Salt Lake County. Tom was a dreamer, he loved to dream up projects to create, he also loved to walk and would walk for miles and miles and loved every minute of it. One of his great joys was working in the Salt Lake and Jordan River Temples. After 26 years he and Launa were divorced. In Feb 2018 he married Patricia Suter. She brought new love and joy into his life and has been a great comfort these past few months. Preceded in death by his parents as well as 2 brothers, Preston F and Russell Cash Platt. Survived by his wife Patricia, daughters, Kristina (Jason) Hogan, Melissa (Don) Myers, Melinda (Casey) Wolf, Shawna (Gary) Watts, Carol Booth and 16 grandchildren, sisters Lynnette (Glen) Gooch, Maralee Platt, Kathy Platt and brother Jeff (Carlene) Platt. A gathering of family and friends will be on Dec 19 from 6PM til 8PM at the LDS Ward House on 800 S Geneva Rd, Orem, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019