Thomas Ralph Anderton
1937 ~ 2020
Born January 30, 1937 in Neola Utah to Thomas Herbert and Mildred Mitchell Anderton.
Raised on a ranch learning the value of hard work, ethics and honesty. Joined US Navy and traveled the watery globe defending democracy and freedom we so enjoy. Wonderful big brother to 4 younger siblings and 4 older siblings. Often was their Santa with gifts from abroad. Met, courted and married his sweetheart Jo Ann Bradfield on June 24,1960 in the Manti LDS Temple after honorably serving a 2-year LDS mission to Southern Australia. Graduated from the University of Utah and Logan College of Chiropractic (top of his class). Became a private pilot, served on the Sevier County Search & Rescue (Jeep Posse), Hospital Administrator of multiple hospitals in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. Became a licensed real estate agent. Served with the Utah Air National Guard and retired from the Navy Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer. Served as Scoutmaster multiple times, Counselor in bishopric & church group leadership. Highlight of his service to God was a mission served with his eternal companion to Nauvoo, Illinois from spring 2002 to fall 2003. Called to serve as Site Leader, Executive Secretary and Counselor in Mission Presidency. Preceded in death by sweetheart Jo Ann, mother, father, and 6 siblings. Survived by younger sister Pauline (Ken); younger brother Ned (Susan). 3 sons, Scott, Mark (Justine) & Brent (Holly). 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dad cared about others his entire life. Giving and sacrificing so others would be better. Dad honored his covenants to the end. We thank the loving & attentive staff of the George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home in Ogden for their compassionate care during the last several months as well as Bristol Hospice Ogden for their professional, caring and angelic services. Funeral services Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, with a viewing from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.