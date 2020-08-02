Thomas Shum Jensen

1951 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Thomas Shum Jensen passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born August 3, 1951 to Marjorie Sutherland and Floyd B. "Shum" Jensen. Tom was the youngest of three brothers. He grew up on Hillcrest Avenue in Highland Park, his home perched above what was then a vast gully with a creek. He spent much of his idyllic childhood in the gully "hunting" for golf balls from the neighboring country club and building trails and forts. His early experiences being the neighborhood "gully boy" instilled a lifelong love of nature and outdoor adventures.

In high school, Tom was the captain of the Highland High track team. He was a natural athlete and took third in state in cross country his senior year. He received a track scholarship to the University of Utah, where he was the third generation to affiliate with the Sigma Chi fraternity and made many lifelong friends.

He married his sweetheart Lisa in 1974 and they remain married 45 years later. They had three children and later on adopted their grandchild. Tom was a devoted and incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a heart of gold-his children and wife never for one second doubted that he loved them unconditionally. He was known for his warmth and presence-his ability to talk to anyone and make them feel important, comfortable, and welcome. He was also known to tear up at any touching story, earning the nickname "Tom Tenderheart." Although his family lost him early, we still received more than a lifetime's worth of love.

Tom had an independent spirit, so after years of working for companies in the title insurance industry, he started his own successful business and named it Scansystems. Lisa and the kids all helped with the family business, where Tom's resourcefulness and work ethic set an example for us all.

Tom's loves included golf, hiking and camping with his family, and exploring the mountains and desert in his beloved VW buses. He was young at heart, spontaneous, playful, mischievous, and always making friends. He adored kids and animals, and they adored him, too. He had a special connection with cats and dogs, his cat Milo always being on his lap. When he helped out at his granddaughter's daycare, the kids fought over him at recess. He was a second father to many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Marie Payne; his son Zak, daughters Rebecca and Sarah (Dominic), and his granddaughter Grace Linscomb, who he was fortunate to adopt; his brother Mike (Lyn) and sister-in-law Beth; his mother-in-law Betty Jo Payne, sister-in-law Julie Hardy, brothers-in-law John (Denise), Glenn (Karen), Kendall (former wife Kerri), Dan (Kim), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Jeffrey J. Jensen, father-in-law Wendell E. Payne, and other aunts, uncles, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to an animal shelter of your choosing. And if you're golfing on the 10th hole of Bonneville Golf Course or hiking in the Utah desert, think fondly of him.

Due to COVID-19, his celebration of life will be held at a later time that is safe for us to gather and give Tom a deserving farewell. Updates will be available on Tom's obituary site (yet to come), as well as personally from family.



