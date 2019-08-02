|
Thomas Steven Petsche
1944 ~ 2019
Thomas Steven Petsche, born Oct 5th 1944 passed on July 18th 2019 at the age of 74. A man of integrity and principle, he faced all situations and trials throughout his life with grace, confidence, and gratitude. Despite a 22 year battle with prostate cancer that he never let define him, he was truly inspirational in his attitude, never complaining, and always concerned for his loved ones over himself. Tom was ever so grateful for the competence and professionalism he received from the caring people at the Huntsman Cancer Institute which extended both his health and quality of life.
Tom was the youngest of 6 born to Francis and Ernest Petsche in Hartington, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by his two sisters in early childhood; Mary Jean and Ruth Ann, and in 2008 by his brother Jerry. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his brothers Bob and Bill, his 1st wife Jane Hesse with children Tim, Tony, and Christine, and grandchildren Jaykob, Caleb, Jackson, Ethan, Connor, as well as Tom's wife of 26 years and soul-mate Linda Petsche with daughter Hillary Hansen.
Tom attended Holy Trinity High School, class of '62. He served in the army stationed at Fort Lewis, WA from 1968-70. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, with an MBA in business in '72. Tom made his career in the HVAC industry in Salt Lake City. He was hired as a salesman at Rocky Mountain Mechanical and over time became majority owner and retired in 2002.
Tom's true passion was for the great outdoors. He enjoyed exploring Alaska, the US National Parks and every corner of Southern Utah. He spent time camping, fishing, and off-roading with family and friends. Many wonderful years were spent with a group of friends known as "The Easily Amused Club" whose favorite pastime was rolling a spare tire off the highest cliff attainable and seeing "if" it could be recovered. Tom's other favorite activities included; golf, reading, and old western movies, but what he enjoyed most was sitting on his deck admiring the majestic Wasatch front and plinking with BB guns in the backyard with his grandchildren. True to his character and persona Tom passed at sunset, and rode off into the West one last time.
A private graveside internment will be held in Fillmore at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation of any amount go to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019