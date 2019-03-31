Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Park
1985 West 7800 South
West Jordan, UT
Tiffany Ann Mohler Obituary
1969 ~ 2019
Tiffany was born April 14th, 1969 to Barry Michael Reed and Christie Hayes at Cottonwood Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Growing up she made many friends and graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1987. She married Steven Gerard Mohler on September 30th, 1989 whom she had four children with also raising her nephew as their fifth child. Tiff was always one to take care of people ahead of herself which lead to her career in healthcare. She loved spending time with her family, friends and most of all her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, listening to music, watching movies and television shows, crafts and decorating for holidays (Halloween being her favorite). She passed peacefully on March 22nd, 2019 surrounded by family. Tiffany is survived by her loving husband Steven; her children Terra (Tyler), Tessa (Matthew), Stefan (Paulette), Daniel and Jayden; her grandchildren Evan, Mia, Aaliyah, Layne and Seth; her mother Christie; her siblings Jesse (Julie) and Megan; and many more family and friends. She will be missed dearly and in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held in her honor on May 26th, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Park (1985 West 7800 South West Jordan, Utah 84081) from 2:00-5:00 PM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
