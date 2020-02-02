|
|
Tim W. Olson
1954 ~ 2020
On Friday, January 31st, 2020, Tim Olson, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65.
Tim was born on October 15, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Boyd and Renee Olson. He is survived by his three children, four step-children, and his wife, Wendy Olson, who he married in SLC, UT, 2003.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at noon. All friends, family, ward members, co-workers, and associates are welcome.
The interment will be held at the Holladay Cemetery.
Please visit www.goffmortuary.com for more information on funeral service times & location, and for a full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020