Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim W. Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim W. Olson Obituary
Tim W. Olson
1954 ~ 2020
On Friday, January 31st, 2020, Tim Olson, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65.
Tim was born on October 15, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Boyd and Renee Olson. He is survived by his three children, four step-children, and his wife, Wendy Olson, who he married in SLC, UT, 2003.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at noon. All friends, family, ward members, co-workers, and associates are welcome.
The interment will be held at the Holladay Cemetery.
Please visit www.goffmortuary.com for more information on funeral service times & location, and for a full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -