1947-2019
Born Aug. 11, 1947 to Glenn Roberts & Ruth Elizbeth Lindsey. Passed away July 22, 2019. Married MarDee Ann Clark on May 28, 1970. They had two beautiful children, Kelly and Shelly. Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Tim proudly served in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam war where he was respectfully referred to as "Wacko" by his comrades in arms and was known for his bravery, shenanigans, and loyalty. Tim was very proud to have served as a Marine, but his family was his life. He enjoyed spending time surrounded by his wife, two kids, and his six grandchildren. Tim enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found sitting in a lawn chair, sipping on a cocktail while wearing one of his signature Hawaiian print shirts (watching his grandchildren putting on a show of their own shenanigans). Tim was extremely proud of his kids and grandkids and loved his wife more than words could express. He will be incredibly missed, yet forever in our hearts.
Proceeded in death by his Father, Glenn & his Mother, Ruth as well as his brother, Thomas. Survived by his wife MarDee, son Kelly, daughter Shelly, and grandchildren Tristan, Britin, Alexis, Ashton, Ireland, and Kiley as well as his sisters Rhonda, Quincy, and Cindy.
Please join us for a memorial service, including full military honors: Camp Williams, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. (1700 W.), Bluffdale, UT, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 @ 1:00 pm Celebration of life to follow at the home of Karen Pitts, 3314 Huntington Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84118, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 @ 3:30 pm
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 30, 2019