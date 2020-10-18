1/2
Timothy "Cort" Olschewski
Timothy CORT Olschewski

1999 - 2020

Timothy CORT Olschewski died on Oct 15, 2020. He was born April 22,1999 to Timothy Samuel and Esther Bishop Olschewski. Cort is the big brother to Olivia, Hannah, Jordan, Porter, and Moroni. He fought depression and was always striving to be his best self. Everyone who knows him, knows that he is the best of boys- generous, diligent, and kind. He has the best sense of humor and a deep, dark laugh. He loves

his family and God. His name means "Brave Counselor" and he is brave. He is always looking to lift up others. He is a beautiful soul. He would beg you all to not lose hope, and be brave enough to ask for help.

Please join us in celebrating our beautiful Cort. An all day open-house viewing will be held 10am-8pm at his parents home, 4409 s 5400 w, West Valley City, UT on Tuesday, October 20, followed the next day, October 21, by another open-house viewing from 10 am-noon. After which his funeral services will be held from 1-2 pm, also at his parents' home. Please park at the church down the street and please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on. Cort will be laid to rest in Valley View Cemetery.

Cort doesn't "want your crappy flowers". Please either make donations to National Alliance for Mental Illness or bring Legos for his brothers.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
