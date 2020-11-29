Todd Patrick O'Hanlen
1975 ~ 2020
Todd Patrick O'Hanlen born May 25, 1975 in Murray Utah to Patrick and Susan O'Hanlen. He passed away November 23, 2020 in Magna Utah.
He was a lifelong resident of Magna and graduated from Cyprus High School in 1993. He married Amy Lynn Chidester on April 27,2002 in Sandy Utah.
He really loved being a Dad to his sons, Patrick and Shaun. They enjoyed playing football, listening to music, and watching anime.
He loved his friends & family and would drop everything if they needed help. He enjoyed working on cars and was a handyman. There was not much that he could not fix. He was a huge BYU fan that confused many friends. He was a jokester and made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife, Amy and sons Patrick and Shaun, his parents, sister Jennifer (Kevin), brother Kelly (Aimee) all of Magna. He has many family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Private services will be held December 1, 2020 at Peel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Green Cemetery in Magna. Attendance is limited to immediate family members.
WE WILL MISS YOU TODD, UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com