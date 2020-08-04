Tomas Miguel Montoya

11/28/1948 ~ 07/19/2020

Tomas was born in Cuba, NM moved with his family at a very young age to Salt Lake City, UT where he resided until his death. He was a charter senior at Kearns HS, and followed to join the Army in 1971. He did tours in Germy and Korea earning the National Defense Service Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Tom was known to be dependable and a generous individual. He was deeply spiritual and tried to live a life that was representative of his beliefs. He was genuinely curious about spiritual matters and engaged in learning more about his life in Christ.

After returning from the Army he engaged in several professional opportunities until he finally accepted a position at Future Foam, were he remained a loyal employee for almost 31 years. He is described as funny, with a great attitude and having never missed a day.

Tom's major interest for the last 25 years has been the Royal Rangers. He became active in 1995 as a leader and camp assistant. He earned the Outpost Commander's Award, and in 2007 graduated from National Training Camp and earned the Leader's Medal of Achievement. He was also an active member of the Salt Lake Christian Church.

He is survived by three brothers and three sisters: Bonifacio (Sunny) Montoya, Lee Montoya, Laverne Savaadra, Jeff Montoya, Vicky Walker, and Pam Montoya. Also survived by several nieces and nephews located across the country.

He will be interred at Camp Williams on August 10, 2020 at 9:00am.



