Tomasi Vea
1945 ~ 2019
Tomasi Vea, born September 27th, 1945 in Ha'ateiho, Tongatapu, Tonga, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 13th, surrounded by family. He married Lu'isa Kafo'atu Helu on September 16, 1971. They were sealed in the Laie Hawaii LDS Temple on March 1, 1975. He is survived by their six children, LeRoy (Tanya), Anthony (Becky), Patricia (Keave), Myron (Ku'uipo), Romney (Pou) and Ofa (Avei), fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by seven siblings and their families. Tomasi was preceded in death by his beloved and eternal companion, Lu'isa, his parents, Aisea Misitana Vea and Meleseini Iloilo Vea, one sister and three brothers.
Viewing and services will be held Saturday, June 22nd at the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) South Stake 4660 West 5015 South, Kearns, UT. Viewing from 8:30 am-10:30 am. Service will begin after viewing. The final resting place will be at Redwood Memorial Estates. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019