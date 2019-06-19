Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tomasi Vea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomasi Vea

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tomasi Vea Obituary
Tomasi Vea
1945 ~ 2019
Tomasi Vea, born September 27th, 1945 in Ha'ateiho, Tongatapu, Tonga, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 13th, surrounded by family. He married Lu'isa Kafo'atu Helu on September 16, 1971. They were sealed in the Laie Hawaii LDS Temple on March 1, 1975. He is survived by their six children, LeRoy (Tanya), Anthony (Becky), Patricia (Keave), Myron (Ku'uipo), Romney (Pou) and Ofa (Avei), fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by seven siblings and their families. Tomasi was preceded in death by his beloved and eternal companion, Lu'isa, his parents, Aisea Misitana Vea and Meleseini Iloilo Vea, one sister and three brothers.
Viewing and services will be held Saturday, June 22nd at the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) South Stake 4660 West 5015 South, Kearns, UT. Viewing from 8:30 am-10:30 am. Service will begin after viewing. The final resting place will be at Redwood Memorial Estates. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.