Tommy Hollingsworth
1931-2019
Tommy Sug Hollingsworth passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 23rd. Born Nov. 10, 1931 in Clayton, OK, Tommy was the oldest of four sons. He was a very accomplished and talented woodcarving artist, poet and writer in his retirement years. Tommy served in Korea/Air Force and Vietnam/Special Forces Ranger. After his years of service, he wrote "Behind the Scenes in Vietnam" which propelled him into a speaking tour that lasted for 7 years; piloting his own plane throughout the tour. His professional careers and interests led him to excel in many areas. He had enough credentials to have lived ten lifetimes! If he wanted to learn something, he did, and usually ended up teaching others the craft. He was an expert marksman, horseman, dance instructor, woodcarver, private investigator, and archery & military scuba instructor. He is loved and respected by many friends, relatives and associates. He leaves behind his loving, eternal companion, Shirlee, 3 adult children & their spouses, and 4 grandchildren. He never let the effects from the war hold him back; a great patriot and a reminder to all of us that "Freedom isn't Free". In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton, 3688 W 12600 S. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30th at 11:00 am at the Cobble Creek 4th Ward church building, 8176 South 5140 West, West Jordan, UT with an interment following at the Utah Veterans Cemetery. For a full obituary, please see www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019