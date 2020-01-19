|
Tommy Odell Huggins
1960 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Tommy Odell Huggins, age 60, passed away January 15, 2020 at his home in Kearns surrounded by his loving family, after putting up a good fight against cancer. He was born January 4, 1960 in Mount Pleasant, UT to Ray and Janet Huggins. Tommy married the love of his life Tina Huggins on 11/14/1981. Later sealed in the Salt Lake temple on 8/3/1996. Together they had three daughters. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 1/22/2020 at 2:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5215 S. 4260 W., Kearns, UT 84118. A viewing will be held Tuesday 1/21/2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again Wednesday 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the same location. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020