1949 ~ 2020

Toney Edward Smith, 71, passed away April 10, 2020. Born on January 4, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reeves and Vetter Robinson Smith.

Toney and Beverly Ann Fresques Smith were married May 20, 1995. Toney always had a special talent for sports. While attending Weber State University, Toney received a Bachelor Degree in Physical Education while participating in both collegiate baseball and football. He also played football as a receiver for the semi pro-football team the Columbus Bucks where he was given the nick name "Bullet" for his speed. He worked for Los Angeles' Burbank City Recreation Center for 15 years as director of various sport programs. Toney worked as a model and became an accomplished actor. He appeared in various commercials, including a Super Bowl Commercial, and TV programs including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He worked for CNN over 10 years working various positions in many capacities.

Later in life, Toney worked many hours developing his own production company called Elago. He played the saxophone and loved to dance. He had a heart of gold that reached out with a warm smile and hug to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Smith, of 25 years; brother John R. Smith (Partner) Cathie Garrett, Sammy W. Smith, Perry L. Smith (Wife) Anita Davis; (Brother-In-Law) Greg Hanggi, (Sister-In-Law) Kathy Hanggi, (Nephew) Gregory Hanggi and Kristin Hanggi, (Niece) Savana McGregor. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. His friends are countless….

A Celebration of Life with details will be finalized later this year.



