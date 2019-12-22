Home

1947 - 2019
Toni Beck Henderson, age 72, died peacefully on December 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Peachtree City, Georgia, following a long illness. Toni was born on May 7, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT and was a 1965 graduate of Murray High School.
Toni is survived by her daughter Dina (Greg) Gapp, grandchildren; Emelia, Lilah, and Trevor, siblings; Kim (Athena) Gregory, Judy Barnett, Debra (Howard) Dahle, nieces whom she loved like daughters; Nicolle Solden, Pamela Zupo, Kimberly Barnett, Kate Andersen, Morgan Commagere, cousins; Wendy (Paul) Rosengard, Shawn (Kelly) Lundgren and beloved aunt, Claudia (Duane) Sleater. Toni is preceded in death by her mother Evelyn "Penny" Crenshaw and step-father Pete Crenshaw.
Toni will be remembered for being the life of the party, her humor, and laughter contagious. She was generous, accepting of others regardless of their differences, and made friends everywhere she went (even in the grocery store line). She believed kindness and "thank you" went a long way. Toni loved the beach and resided most of her adult life in Solana Beach, California. She enjoyed traveling the world and snapping photos of her adventures. She was legendary for her homemade chocolate chip cookies and enchiladas. She loved singing loudly to Elton John songs and collecting beanie babies, but she loved nothing more wholeheartedly than her daughter Dina.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held in San Diego in February. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the (JDRF) Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation jdrf.org. Please leave remembrances in the guest book at www.legacy.com
"I hope you don't mind that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you're in the world." ~ Elton John
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
